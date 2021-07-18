Man gunned down, friend injured in Linden while taking directions from female

Last Updated on Sunday, 18 July 2021, 8:48 by Denis Chabrol

A 23-year old man was Saturday night gunned down and his friend injured on Sunflower Street, Wismar. Linden.

The dead man has been identified as Delron McKenzie of Roxanne Burnham Gardens Georgetown.

Injured is Calvin Daly. He received two gunshot wounds on the left and right lower arm with abrasions to both of his arms. He was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex and was expected to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for surgery.

The Guyana Police Force says it does not immediately know who is the suspected shooters are.

Mr. Daly told police that he and Mc Kenzie left Georgetown yesterday afternoon at about 5 O’clock to accompany Mc Kenzie to visit a female friend in Linden.

He says that after arriving in Linden at about 9 PM via public transportation, they purchased chicken at Church’s.

Mr. Daly says Mr. Mc Kenzie was given directions by his female friend via cellular phone and he was told to walk up the road through Sunflower Street.

He says after they walked some distance, the female called Mc Kenzie and told him to turn around because she will be sending a silver wagon to pick them up.

The eyewitness says that as the vehicle turned around and Delron approached it, a man opened the door first and started to shoot at him. Daly says another man exited the front passenger sea and opened fire too.

Mr. Daly says he ran for cover leaving Mc Kenzie behind. He reportedly says he does not know anything about the female.