BK Aviation’s Cessna Caravan runs off Eteringbang runway

Last Updated on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 13:31 by Denis Chabrol

A Cessna Caravan belonging to BK Aviation on Wednesday ran off the runway at Eteringbang in western Guyana but there were no immediate reports of injuries, a senior official of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said.

Acting Director-General of the GCAA, Chitranie Hiralall told Demerara Waves Online News that the “runway excursion” occurred at about 11:34 AM.

She said GCAA inspectors were on their way to the scene of incident.

The extent of the damage to the aircraft was not immediately known.

The plane was under the command of Lt. Col. Mohinder Ramjag