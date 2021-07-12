Second dose Sputnik V vaccines arrive

Last Updated on Monday, 12 July 2021, 11:33 by Denis Chabrol

Second doses of the Sputnik vaccine have arrived in Guyana but priority will be given to persons who got their first dose in April, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said Monday.

“We have now been able to get second dose Sputnik V into the country and, as of tomorrow, we will start administering the second dose of the Sputnik-V,” he said during his daily COVID-19 update.

He assured that there would be sufficient second doses of the Sputnik V as another consignment is due to arrive next week. Dr. Anthony implored Guyanese to await their turn and allow those who got their first doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in April to get their second doses before others. “With the second dose that we now have, we’d like to give it to the persons who would have received their first dose in April soo they are now coming closer to that ninety-day period and we want them to get first preference,” he said.

The Health Minister noted that there has been a global shortage of the Sputnik V vaccine because from all accounts so far it has been offering the best protection against the Delta variant of the potentially deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Health Minister said Guyana continues to source its Sputnik V vaccines from a designated agent in the United Arab Emirates.