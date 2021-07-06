Two freed of murder of Isaiah Henry

Last Updated on Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 14:22 by Denis Chabrol

A Magistrates Court today dismissed the murder charges earlier today against Vinod Gopaul and Anil Sancharia who were charged with the murder of Isaiah Henry, the Guyana Police Force confirmed.

The civilian law enforcement agency said it would be issuing a statement later Tuesday on the dismissal if the charges.

The hacked bodies of Isaiah and Joel Henry, who are cousins, were discovered last September on a coconut plantation aback Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice.

Akash “Monkey” Singh was also charged with those murders but the Magistrates court has not yet made a decision on him.