Six questioned about claimed location of Haresh Singh murder accused

Last Updated on Friday, 2 July 2021, 21:44 by Denis Chabrol

Six persons were Friday questioned about claims that one of the four persons, who have been charged with the murder of a 17-year old male last September, was nowhere near the scene of the crime, although police say their records contradict that alibi.

Following up on its probe alleged attempts to pervert the course of justice, the Guyana Police Force said six of nine alibi witnesses for murder accused Gladston Henry were arrested by police after they were taken to the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters on Friday by their lawyer, Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes.

Those arrested and released on GYD$100,000 bail each were Tiffany Campbell, Alona Bacchus, Patricia Henry, Bibi Shaheman, Clarett Kurtzious and Amanda Wickham. “The allegation of attempting to pervert the course of justice was put to them and video interviews were conducted,” police said.

Investigators said they were making efforts to question three other persons, and that has been communicated to the lawyer.

Police said after the investigation is completed, the file would be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Already, police have sought to discredit the claim by Gladston Henry that he had been at home watching his father’s Social Media livestream of the post mortem of his cousin, Isaiah Henry,

However, police have released images captured from video recordings showing that the father of the murder accused never had a cellular phone in his hand and had only gone to the mortuary to briefly identify the body.

Contrary to claims by Gladston Henry’s mother, Patricia Henry, that Police Inspector Sarabo had been at her home and had seen the now murder accused there, police have also showed that Mr. Sarabo had been at the mortuary during the time of the autopsy.

Mr. Hughes on Friday briefly stated that “the witnesses stand by their statement.”