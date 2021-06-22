Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund confirms authenticity of Sputnik V vaccines shipped to Guyana

Last Updated on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 17:45 by Denis Chabrol

Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), that country’s wealth fund, on Tuesday confirmed that more than 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that have been shipped to Guyana are authentic and they were authorised for sale by the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Aurugulf company.

We would like to confirm, hereby, the authenticity of the shipments of “Gam­COVID-Vac” adenovirus vector vaccine containing Component-I: recombinant serotype-26 adenoviral particles containing the S-protein gene of the SARS-CoV­2 virus and containing Component II: recombinant serotype-5 adenoviral particles containing the S-protein gene of the SARS-CoV-2 (“Sputnik V”) with below listed batches that have been dispatched to Aurugulf (UAE) for further transportation to the countries where Aurugulf received authorization for selling and distribution of “Sputnik V”, including Guyana,” said Alexander Christyakov , General Director RDIF Corporate Center LLC, Management Company of “Human Vaccine” LLC

Mr. Christyakov stated this in a June 22 letter to Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony.

The letter was released to the media, shortly after Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon said he on Monday wrote the Gamaleya Foundation, which manufactures the vaccine, seeking answers about whether the vaccines that were sold to Guyana were authentic and whether Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum had been authorised to sell the jabs.

Mr. Christyakov said “all supporting documentation (Batch Release, Certificate of Analysis, Packing List) have been provided along with the shipments.

The Opposition Leader has called on the Ministry of Health to suspend administering the Sputnik V vaccine until government could prove that they are authentic.