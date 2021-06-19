BREAKING: North Ruimveldt Multilateral School on fire

Last Updated on Saturday, 19 June 2021, 14:28 by Denis Chabrol

The North Ruimveldt Multilateral School was Saturday afternoon burning by fire of unknown origin, multiple sources confirmed.

A section of the decades-old school has already been badly damaged by the mid-afternoon fire. “this is an extremely unspeakable loss here but is 0one that we’ll overcome,” Education Minister Priya Manickchand at the fire scene. She assures that all efforts would be made for the 65 CSEC students tp write their exams “as if this (fire) did not happen.”

The school is classified as one of the top secondary level institutions in Guyana, with a population of more than 512 students and about 35 teachers.

Ms. Manickchand said officials of the Education Ministry were already meeting to decide on steps that would be taken to cushion the impact of the fire.

The severe damage to the school comes at a time when students and teachers are preparing to fully resume face-to-face classes after more than one year due to the coronavirus.

The largely wooden school was one of several built during the Forbes Burnham-led People’s National Congress administration .