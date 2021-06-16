Police Service Commission suspended

Last Updated on Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 17:58 by Denis Chabrol

The Police Service Commission (PSC) was Wednesday suspended.

Letters were dispatched by President Irfaan Ali to the Commissioners who include its Chairman, Retired Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Slowe and Retired Assistant Police Commissioner Clinton Conway.

President Ali told them that he would set up a tribunal in keeping with Guyana’s constitution.

Messrs Slowe and Conway have been charged, along with several former and current poljce officers with conspiracy to defraud the Guyana Police Force.

Mr. Slowe believes the suspension is to preempt a possible favorable High Court ruling that will effectively block a number officers from being promoted to Assistant Commissioner because they have pending disciplinary matters.

They include Senior Superintendents Calvin Brutus and Karim Bashar.

The PSC had shortlisted Senior Supetintendent Phillip Azore and others to be promoted to Assistant Police Commissioner, a move that has been frowned upon by the Irfaan Ali-led administration.