GDF Reservist allegedly assaults several policemen

Last Updated on Saturday, 12 June 2021, 12:23 by Denis Chabrol

A member of the Guyana Defence Force Reserve has been arrested for allegedly assaulting several policemen at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Bank Demerara.

Police say that at about 6:15 PM, they came upon the male reservist who started to verbally abuse the police with expletives.

Investigators say the reservist was warned about his conduct and to desist from such behaviour but he continued in a loud tone of voice causing a large gathering.

As a policeman attempted to arrest him the reservist allegedly chucked and cuffed the lawman.

When a sergeant and another policeman went to render assistance, the Guyana Police Force said they were also similarly assaulted. One of them was injured in his mouth.

Police say the Guyana Defence Force reservist was eventually subdued, arrested and taken to Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where he was placed into custody pending charges.

The injured policemen were examined by a doctor at the West Demerara Regional Hospital where medical certificates were obtained.