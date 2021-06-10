Corentyne woman nabbed for forging COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Last Updated on Thursday, 10 June 2021, 9:04 by Denis Chabrol

A Corentyne woman, who planned to travel to the United States (US) with a forged coronavirus vaccination certificate, has been arrested and placed on GYD$50,000 station bail, police said.

A staff nurse at the Williamsburg Health Centre told Rose Hall police that on June 8 at about 3 PM, the 49-year old woman visited the health centre and reported that her card was misplaced and requested a replacement.

The woman reportedly said that she received her first dose on May 27, 2021 and was due for her second shot on June 25, 2021.

However she had booked a flight to the United States and was scheduled to depart on June 8, the date that the offence was allegedly committed.

“She was told by the nurse that she is required to start over the process for another Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate, to which she agreed. After she received the Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate she left the Health Centre without having the process completed. At home, she forged the nurse responsible for administering the Covid-19 Vaccine’s signature on the said Certificate,” police ssaid.