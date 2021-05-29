BREAKING: Montrose fire leaves several homeless

Last Updated on Saturday, 29 May 2021, 5:39 by Denis Chabrol

An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a wooden house at Montrose, East Coast Demerara, leaving several persons homeless, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn said.

The cause of the blaze on Third Street on the northern side of the village is unknown.

He said three persons occupied the house. There were no reported injuries.

The Home Affairs Minister said residents formed a bucket brigade but they were unsuccessful.

Three units responded to the fire call.