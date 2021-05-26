Four arrested for alleged possession of two guns

Last Updated on Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 10:54 by Denis Chabrol

Four men were early Wednesday morning arrested in connection with the alleged discovery of two handguns , the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said they first searched a driver of Joseph Pollydore Street (formerly D’urban Street), Lodge while he was in the vicinity of Tower Suites, Main Street, Georgetown at about 3:40 AM and discovered one 9mm, Glock 19 Pistol with serial number # FLD 741 along with one suspected 9mm ammunition was found in his front pants crotch.

Police said that at about 04:30 AM, they went to Brickdam in the vicinity of St. Stanislaus College, where three men– including a 23 year-old student of Norton Street, Lodge, a 27 year-old taxi driver of Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, and a 23 year-old laborer of Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge were seen seated in a white Toyota Axio vehicle, with license plate number PYY 5049.

“A search was carried out on their persons but nothing illegal was found. The driver was then informed, and agreed, to a search being carried out on the car (vehicle) for guns and ammunition. During the search, one .32 Taurus Pistol (serial number filed out) with 2 suspected live .32 ammunition were found under the driver seat,” police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the suspects were all told of the allegations committed, arrested and escorted to Brickdam Police Station where the suspected firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged in their presence with the subordinate officer in charge of Brickdam Police Station arm store.

The suspects were placed into custody. Investigations are ongoing, police said.