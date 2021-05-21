High tide warning issued for mariners, residents of several areas

Last Updated on Friday, 21 May 2021, 10:12 by Denis Chabrol

Mariners and residents of several coastal and riverain areas are being warned to “take all the necessary precautions” against extremely high spring tides from May 23 to May 29.

The highest tides are expected to be on Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 3:38 am at a height of 3.23 metres (10.59 feet) and on Thursday May 27, 2021 at 4:22am at a height of 3.22 metres (10.56 feet)

“All persons residing along the banks of rivers and low-lying coastal areas are advised to take all the necessary precautions against possible flooding. Precaution should also be taken by all mariners including those operating fishing vessels and larger vessels,” the Sea and River Defence Department of the Ministry of Public Works said in a statement.

Residents have also been urged not to use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes during this period.

The warning was issued on Friday by the Sea and River Defence Department. A number of areas is “susceptible to possible flooding as a result of storm surges which may induce overtopping of sea/river defence structures.”

The Ministry of Public Works identified the following areas that can face the brunt of the high tides:

 Pomeroon River Banks

 San Souci to Sarah and Maria’s Pleasure to Meerzorg, Good Success, Zeelandia and Moorfarm, Wakenaam Island

 Amsterdam/Retrieve, Endeavour/Blenheim, Cane Garden – Leguan Island

 Windsor Forest to DeWillem, West Coast Demerara, Zeelugt, Parika Market Area, Salem to Sparta, East Bank Essequibo

 Water Street, Georgetown, Helena # 1 and 2, Mahaica.

 Manila to Cottage, Mahaicony.

 Crabwood Creek Area, Wellington Park/Tarlogie, Lonsdale/Glasgow, East Bank Berbice