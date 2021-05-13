Former Head of Protocol, who worked with all Executive Presidents, dies

Last Updated on Thursday, 13 May 2021, 16:42 by Denis Chabrol

Veteran Guyanese diplomat and former Head of Protocol at the Office of the President, Vic Persaud died on Thursday.

He had suffered a stroke a few months ago.

Mr. Persaud had the distinction of working with all of Guyana’s Executive Presidents from Forbes Burnham to Irfaan Ali.

Before returning home to work as Head of Protocol, he had served as a Foreign Service Officer in the then Soviet Union, Suriname and the United States. He had also served as Consul General in Toronto.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says it joins with many Colleagues and friends of Mr Eshwar Vevekanand “Vic” Persaud in mourning his passing.

The Foreign Ministry notes that Vic “dedicated all his energies to that which he held dearest – his family, his country and his friends.

The ministry notes that Mr. Persaud’s ” character epitomized humility and respect. In turn, he was loved and respected by so many of us.”

The Foreign Ministry says the staff there “will miss his engaging smile and cheeky banter. Above all, they say they will miss all the vast knowledge that he brought to bear in his profession and was so willing to share.”