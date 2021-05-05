Juvenile murder accused escapee caught in Berbice

Last Updated on Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 19:49 by Denis Chabrol

A 17-year old boy, who was among five who escaped from the detention centre at Sophia last month, was Wednesday afternoon recaptured in a house at Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said lawmen, acting on information, went to the house at about 3:30 PM “where a search was conducted for the juvenile escapee.”

Investigators said Thursday’s recapture means that only one other juvenile escapee is yet to be rearrested and placed in the holding facility. Three others had been recaptured shortly after they escaped on April 22, 2021.

He was “originally detained for an alleged murder,” police said.