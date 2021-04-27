Security guard shot in accidental discharge, Venezuelan nabbed with stolen gun

Last Updated on Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 8:23 by Denis Chabrol

A security guard was shot during an accidental discharge of the pistol in his possession but a video recording showed that he lied that he was shot and robbed of the handgun which was picked up by a Venezuelan, police said.

Investigators said 21-year-old Ntini Garnette who resides at Haslington, East Coast Demerara was shot to his left leg and went to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

The Guyana Police Force said the Venezuelan man, 21-year old Emile Medima Perdomo of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, who joined a minibus but was apprehended on Rupert Craig Highway with the gun in his possession. The firearm, ammunition and spent shell have been lodged at Vigilance Police Station.

The accidental discharged occurred on Monday April 26, 2021 at 18:54 hours at Allied Health Pharmacy, Area H, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

Mr. Garnette. who is a security guard attached to Sheriff Security Services, was earlier issued with one .38 pistol and five rounds of live ammunition, as he was rostered for duty at the pharmacy.

“The victim accidentally shot himself to the left leg. He then dropped the firearm and ran into the pharmacy, where he was on duty,” police said.

Investigators were told that Mr. Garnette then called and informed his supervisor that he was shot and robbed of his firearm.

“The entire episode was captured on CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) which aided the police,” police said.