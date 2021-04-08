More than 1,000 in Region Seven hit by severe flood; coast warned

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 April 2021, 20:57 by Denis Chabrol

More than 1,000 persons in the mining district of Aranka in Region Seven were Thursday reeling from the effects of severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said.

The CDC said the Region Seven Chairman and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) “confirmed that about half of the village’s population has been affected. Aranka is said to have a population of about 2,500 persons.

The disaster response agency said it was deploying a team to support the relief efforts to the communities whose main means of transport is by boat as a result of the flood. “The area, primarily a mining community, is now using boats to get to essential locations and carry supplies,” the CDC said.

Word of the flood came shortly after weather forecasters warned that Region Seven and other areas of Guyana should expect moderate to heavy rainfall from Friday until Sunday. That disaster response agency warns that coastal areas should receive heavy rainfall particularly in the early morning hours, with up to four inches of rain over a 24 hour period.

“Persons living along coastal areas and fisherfolk are advised of above normal high tides, which will likely lead to flooding in low lying, poorly drained, and riverine areas,” Meteorologists said..

Authorities say hinterland residents are to prepare for possible landslides in hilly areas. Residents are advised to take all necessary precautions, especially drivers and road users.