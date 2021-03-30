Man allegedly burns partner with hot water because she refused to unlock phone; sister battered

Last Updated on Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 21:22 by Denis Chabrol

A man surrendered to police in Mackenzie, Region 10 after he allegedly threw hot water on his partner’s face because she refused to unlock her cellular phone, and when her sister intervened he battered her with a block and a piece of wood, police said Tuesday.

“When he did not succeed in having her input the password to open the phone he armed himself with a mug of hot boiling water and threw it on her, causing her to receive second degree burns to her right side face,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 Monday night in Region 10.

The man, according to police, armed himself with a piece of wood from the yard and also lashed his paramour to her to her head causing her to receive injuries.

Police were told that the women were at the man’s home when an argument erupted over his partner’s cellphone.

Investigators were told that when her sister tried to separate them, the man then picked up a three inch block and lashed her to her lower right leg, causing it to be broken. The woman said she was lashed to her head and other parts of her body before escaping and leaving the women in the yard covered with blood.

They were both admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were treated and are in a stable condition, police said.