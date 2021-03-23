Lusignan prisoners chopped

Last Updated on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 6:45 by Denis Chabrol

Two prisoners were early Tuesday morning chopped during a fight at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, police said.

The unrest in Bays 3 and 4 that began at about 12:20 AM was “quickly put down”, the Guyana Police Force said

Injured are Kentie Bacchus and Linden Lewis.

Investigators were told that several other identifiable inmates from holding bay 2 jumped a fence and chopped Bacchus and Lewis.

“Both inmates were escorted out of the prison in a stable condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment,” police said.

Last week, Bacchus and another inmate, Lennox Roberts, chopped Ceylon “Tallman” David who is on remand for murder.

David had been accused of leaking information that had led to a search of the Lusignan Prison and seizure of several prohibited items.