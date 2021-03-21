Elderly Wakenaam woman burnt to death

Last Updated on Sunday, 21 March 2021, 15:08 by Denis Chabrol

A 79-year old woman of Zeelandia Estate, Wakenaam, Essequibo River was burnt to death this morning at her home.

Police say Bissoondai, also known as Seema, died in the blaze that occurred between 5:45 and 6:30 this morning.

Investigators were informed by one of her sons, who lives next door, that he noticed smoke emanating from the house.

He says he checked and saw his mother on the floor, her body on fire, with a green kerosene stove on its side, police said in a statement.

The woman was burnt extensively.

She was taken to the Wakenaam Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The body is at the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.