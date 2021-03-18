Four soldiers dismissed; three charged with rape- GDF

Last Updated on Thursday, 18 March 2021, 14:59 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has dismissed four soldiers of breaching operational orders while on border duty near the border with Venezuela, while three have been charged by police with rape, the army said Thursday.

According to the GDF, disciplinary action was ongoing against two officers, based on a Board of Inquiry (BOI).

“The BOI found that the ranks seriously breached operational orders while deployed on border duty and were therefore disciplined accordingly,” the GDF said.

The defence force said the fate of the fourth soldier depends on advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

They were all stationed at Mabaruma, North West District.

“Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force are bound by the Values and Standards of the Force, and, as such, their conduct and professionalism are of paramount importance,” the GDF added.

The army reiterated that the defence and security of the nation and its citizens are “tasks which the Force will always aim to execute with the highest moral, ethical and professional standards.”

The GDF first made a public statement about the alleged incident in mid February, 2021.