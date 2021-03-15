COVID deaths jump to 208

Last Updated on Monday, 15 March 2021, 17:01 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana has now recorded 208 deaths from the coronavirus, even as eight others are now seriously ill in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Health Ministry said Monday afternoon.

Latest available figures show that the total number of hospitalised persons is 37. Another 324 persons have been ordered to isolate themselves at home by doctors.

Fifteen others have been quarantined at a government facility to see if they would develop symptoms of the viral disease.

The Health Ministry says 27 new cases have been recorded within the past 24 hours.

Since the disease first surfaced in Guyana one year ago, 9,187 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 and 8,311 have recovered.

To date, 76, 415 persons have been tested for the disease.

With the arrival of more AstraZeneca vaccines from India and another 150,000 expected from the African Union under the auspices of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Ministry of Health has widened its vaccination to include frontline workers, persons over 60, persons with co-morbidities and teachers.

The Health Ministry has said that vaccination is not compulsory, but it is strongly recommended to reduce the chances of being seriously sickened by the virus.

President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips and spouse and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo have recently taken the jab.