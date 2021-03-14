Update: GDF Corporal knocks down riders- police

Last Updated on Sunday, 14 March 2021, 14:47 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) corporal reversed and hit a motorcycle resulting the rider and pillion rider breaking their limbs, police said Sunday.

The accident occurred Saturday night at about 10:30 on the Albion Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The Guyana Police Force said GDF Corporal John Grant reversed motorcar, bearing licence number PSS 7097, from Fresh Direct Supermarket into the path of motorcycle, bearing licence number CH 3952, which was being driven by 32 year-old Ricardo Mc Lean of #19 Village East Coast Berbice and his 25 year-old pillion rider Parmanand Kissoon of Lot 299 Albion Village Corentyne Berbice.

Police said a breathalyser test conducted on Mr. Grant showed readings of .027 and .029 Blood Alcohol Content. The driver was placed under close arrest at Albion Police Station. A police spokesman later explained that .35 is the prescribed limit, hence two tests were conducted just to ascertain if he was above the legal limit.

Mr. Mc Lean said he honked “his horn and applied brakes but, despite his effort, his front wheel came into contact with the right side rear of the said car.”

“As a result of the impact the driver and pillion rider were thrown onto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies,” police added.

They were picked up in an unconscious condition and were rushed to hospital where they were diagnosed for fractured left legs. Police said their condition is listed as serious.