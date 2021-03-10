Tug and barge owner pays GYD$16.3 million for damage to Demerara Bridge

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 12:00 by Denis Chabrol

The owner of a tug and barge that slammed into the Demerara Harbour Bridge last year December has paid GYD$16.3 million as the cost for damage to the thoroughfare, authorities said Wednesday.

Minister of Public Works , Juan Edghill confirmed the amount of money in a brief interview with News-Talk Radio.

The Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation says the final instalment was paid on March 1 by Mr. D. Sookram who owns the tug and barge named Rediston and Surtrans.

Those marine vessels slammed into the southern section of the bridge’s high-span on December 9th, 2020.

Under an agreement, Mr. Sookram paid the first instalment upon signing and the balance was paid in quarterly installments.