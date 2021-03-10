Supermarket guard robbed of gun, ammo

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 8:59 by Denis Chabrol

A security guard, who was on duty at a supermarket on the Lusignan Railway Embankment was Tuesday night robbed of a handgun and ammunition by two men, the Guyana Police Force said.

The robbery victim has been identified as Benson Jarvis who was on duty at A-Chang, Supermarket when the incident occurred between 10:00 PM and 10:10 PM

He told police that the men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, attacked him and snatched the .32 Taurus pistol with 12 live rounds valued at GYD$245,000 and one Blu cellphone with a sim card valued GYD$23,000.

“The pillion rider who was armed with a handgun pointed same towards him and relieved him of the said items. The suspects then made good their escape heading east on the said motorcycle,” police reported based on Mr. Jarvis’ account.