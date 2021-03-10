Former Lands and Surveys Commissioner arrested-police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 17:59 by Denis Chabrol

Former Lands and Surveys Commissioner, Trevor Benn was Wednesday morning arrested as part of a police probe into land transactions, police said.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum said Mr. Benn remained in custody.

Asked whether Mr Benn’s detention was connected to the sale of land to Car Care’s Wilfred Brandford, the Crime Chief said “no” and instead the probe was about the sale of lands in the Ogle area belonging to the National Ibdustrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), the holding company of State assets.

Mr. Blanhum said while Mr Benn is in custody other allegations will be put to him.