Uitvlugt fisherman’s decomposing body found on Leonora seawall

The body of a fisherman from Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara has been discovered on rocks at Leonora Seawall

Dead is 40-year old Sadar Sookdeo also known as Rakesh of Ocean View, Uitvlugt,

The body was seen lying on the rocks at about 2:23 PM Monday.

Police say the body was decomposing, but there were no visible marks of violence.

The body was identified at a funeral parlour by Sookdeo’s uncle, Sadar Singh who is a mason and lives at Ocean View, Uitvlugt.