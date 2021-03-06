Supermarket owner robbed of GYD$500,000 outside his home

Last Updated on Saturday, 6 March 2021, 9:57 by Denis Chabrol

A Chinese businessman was about 2 AM Saturday morning robbed of GYD$500,000 cash outside his Supermarket on the Vryheid’s Lust Public Road, East Coast Demerara by two men, police said.

Investigators were informed by 39-year old Awei Die that two men pounced on him as he was entering his yard and grabbed the money and a cellular phone valued GYD$80,000. He said he had just returned home from an outing when the incident occurred.

“He was about to enter his yard when the two suspects were passing on the road. The two suspects then approached, attacked and took away the cash and phone from the victim and made good their escape,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said they checked the area but no one was arrested.