Fire leaves seaman, teacher homeless

Last Updated on Saturday, 6 March 2021, 9:44 by Denis Chabrol

A fire of unknown origin early Saturday morning destroyed a two-storey house in Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, leaving a seaman and a teacher homeless, the Guyana Police Force said.

Displaced are 44 year-old Dexter Lucious, a seaman and 28 year-old Mehelia McAlmont, a teacher.

Police said Mc Almont told investigators that she was at home preparing for a birthday party when she observed smoke coming from the northwestern side of her apartment and she raised an alarm.

The neighbour along with her landlord came out and attempted to douse the flames, but this attempt was proven futile, police said.

Firefighters contained the blaze to much of the lower flat.

The police was summoned, promptly responded and an investigation was launched.