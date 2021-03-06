Equipment, other items stolen from churches in Linden

Last Updated on Saturday, 6 March 2021, 17:51 by Denis Chabrol

Three churches in Linden were broken into this week and thousands of dollars in equipment and other items were stolen, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said the offences of larceny were committed on The Flourishing Place Apostolic Ministry Jubilee Center located at Richmond Hill, Mackenzie; MacKenzie Baptist Church of Wismar Street, and The Prayer Worship church located at Lot 6 Crabwood Street, Mackenzie.

The thieves carted off sound equipment, a musical instrument and clothing valued more than GYD$135,000.

Guyana’s Criminal Law Offences Act states that anyone who breaks and enters a place of worship and commits a felony is liable to life imprisonment.

At the The Flourishing Place Apostolistic Ministry Jubilee Center, police said the thieves invaded that place of worship between Tuesday 2nd March, 2021 about 20:45 hours and Saturday 6th March, 2021 about 09:10 hours . One amplifier valued GYD$40,000 one audio mixer GYD$30,000 and a gift set consisting of a cologne and watch to be valued later.

Police were informed that the church building was secured leaving everything intact, but on Saturday it was re-opened for preparations for service when it was discovered that the window and door to the eastern side were opened and the above-mentioned items missing.

At the MacKenzie Baptist Church between Friday 5th March, 2021 about 20:30 hours and Saturday 6th March, 2021 about 6:30 hours, unknown persons stole one keyboard power cord valued GYD$5000.00 and a black bag of clothes consisting of several pants and shirts to be valued later.

Investigators were told that after choir practice on Friday, the premises were secured leaving everything intact. However, on Saturday when the premises was opened for cleaning it was discovered that the window in the toilet area was removed and the above mentioned items missing. The western door to the back was wide open.

The Prayer Worship Church members report that there was a break and enter and larceny between Thursday 4th March, 2021 about 19:00 hours and Saturday 6th March, 2021 about 08:45 hours by unknown persons.

Taken from this place of worship are one amplifier valued GYD$30,000.00), two 5 inch speaker boxes, each valued GYD$30,000.00 and 6 electrical fans each to be valued later were stolen

Enquiries disclosed that at about 19:00 hrs after a prayer meeting the premises was secured leaving everything intact. However, on Saturday morning when the cleaner opened to clean and discovered the above mentioned items missing, police said.