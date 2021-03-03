Police probing sexual assault allegation involving two soldiers

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 0:34 by Denis Chabrol

Police have been called in to probe an alleged sexual assault of one military officer by another serving member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the army said Tuesday.

“Given the nature and seriousness of the allegation, the matter was reported to the Guyana Police Force which has undertaken an investigation,” the GDF said in a statement.

The army said it uncovered the alleged incident during an investigation of misconduct and breaches of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by several officers at the GDF’s headquarters located at Base Camp Ayanganna.

The GDF hinted that the duo might be provided counselling services that ” will specifically and directly address such deviant behaviour by some its ranks” because there is need for immediate strategies beyond its current training regimen. “In this regard, the Force intends to solicit the necessary expertise in crafting and implementing a strategy aimed at holistically addressing this issue,” the army added.

The Guyana Defence Force says it is committed to a full and thorough investigation of this matter, and to ensuring that all ranks found culpable for any other misconduct or breaches of SOPs are disciplined in full accordance with the Defence Act and Force Regulations.