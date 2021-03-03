Guyana, Jamaica jointly probe 300 lbs cocaine in shipping containers

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 8:19 by Denis Chabrol

Guyanese and Jamaican law enforcement authorities were Wednesday continuing their investigation into the discovery of more than 300 pounds of cocaine in two transshipment containers that allegedly originated from Guyana and were destined for Haiti and China.

“CANU is currently in contact with its counterparts and investigations are on-going to ascertain how the narcotics were placed in the containers,” the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said in a statement.

The agency said some of the suspected cocaine was found in a box in one of the containers that and the remainder was found in the other container.

The bust was made at Jamaica’s Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited on Monday, March 1.

“One container containing logs of lumber was found to contain a box with parcels of suspected cocaine and the (2) second container contained multiple duffle bags that also contained parcels of suspected cocaine. Both containers were detained and an investigation ensued,” CANU said in a statement.

In recent months, huge quantities of cocaine that was believed to have originated from Guyana was seized in Germany and Belgian.