Cocaine placed in shipping containers after GRA checks

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 22:44 by Denis Chabrol

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said a joint probe with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has so far found that the more than 300 pounds of cocaine found in shipping containers in Jamaica might have been placed there after the containers were examined by GRA.

“It is suspected that the containers may have been contaminated after those security checks were done,” the GRA said.

The shipping containers were intercepted in Jamaica before they were loaded for China and Haiti.

CANU said the joint probe so far revealed that both contaminated containers left a city wharf in Georgetown

Guyana.

Investigations revealed that security checks were done by the Guyana Revenue Authority personnel prior to the departure of the shipment, according the unit which falls under the Ministry of Public Security.

CANU added that the shippers relating to relevant consignments have been contacted and are assisting with the

joint investigation into the matter.