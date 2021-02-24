Four arrested for alleged rape of 97-year old woman

Last Updated on Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 7:31 by Denis Chabrol

Four persons have so far been arrested for the alleged rape of a 97-year old woman at her home at Corentyne, East Berbice, the Guyana Police Force said Wednesday.

A spokesman said they are a 38 year-old fisherman and a 53 year-old labourer both of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne. Two labourers- 23 and 24 years old- of Rose Hall Town have already been arrested.

The woman’s caregiver said the incident occurred Tuesday morning.

A caregiver says she saw blood on the elderly woman’s clothing and bed and a medical examination has since confirmed that the woman was sexually assaulted, police said.

The incident occurred in east Berbice , and the woman was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital.

The caregiver told police that on arrival to wake the woman and take her out, she noticed that the door was open which was not usual.

The caregiver reportedly says she called out for the elderly woman who said boys entered her home, beat her and pushed their hands down her throat.