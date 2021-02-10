Barbados donates COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 13:22 by Denis Chabrol

The sister Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nation, Barbados, on Wednesday donated a quantity of COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana for front-line workers, government announced.

President Irfaan Ali thanked Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley for the 1,500 doses of the vaccines; 100 of which will be for staff of the Guyana-based Caribbean Community (CARICOM) headquarters. He said the remaining 1,400 doses “will go exclusively to our frontline workers.”

“I wish to thank Prime Minister, Mia Mottley and by extension, the people of Barbados for sharing with us from their first batch of vaccines. This act of kindness is among many in recent months that Guyana and Barbados have shared,” he said.

The President said in the coming days and weeks, Guyana would be getting more vaccines as part of government’s plan for every Guyanese to get the jab to prevent the disease. “I assure Guyanese that this issue is the top priority on our agenda and our aim is to ensure that every Guyanese is vaccinated before the end of the year,” he said.

So far, 181 persons in Guyana have died from the disease since last year March. The number of persons who are isolating at home continues to rise.