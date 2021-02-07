Horse-related accident leaves motorcyclist with fractured skull

Last Updated on Sunday, 7 February 2021, 21:47 by Denis Chabrol

A 27-year old resident of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara is hospitalised with a fractured skull and internal bleeding after the motorcycle he was riding knocked a stray horse.

The accident occurred on the Ogle Railway Embankment Road shortly before 11 O’clock Saturday night.

Police say the injured man, who has been identified as Linden Mentis, is hospitalised in a critical condition.

The pillion rider, 20-year old Esther Marks, of South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, is also hospitalised.

Police say the motorcycle was proceeding east along the Railway Embankment Road when the horse ran across the road into the cyclist’s path.

Investigators were told that Mr. Mentis tried to avoid a collision but despite the effort he collided with the rear of the horse and both he and the woman fell off the bike and sustained injuries.