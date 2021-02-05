Prisoner kills another inmate

Last Updated on Friday, 5 February 2021, 15:34 by Denis Chabrol

A 40-year old prisoner was Friday afternoon killed by another inmate at the Lusignan Prison on Thursday.

Prison officials say the inmate, Victor Soomaru, was asleep when he was lashed to the head with a brick wrapped in a towel by another inmate.

Pprison guards responded to an alarm and took Soomaru to the prison’s medical facility where he was examined and subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The Prison’s statement said that Soomaru died while receiving further treatment at GPHC.

Prisoner Soomaru was housed in Unit # 1, along with three other prisoners, including the alleged killer.

The body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The police are currently investigating the matter.