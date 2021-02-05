86-year old is 180th COVID death

Last Updated on Friday, 5 February 2021, 11:39 by Denis Chabrol

An 86-year old man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 virus fatality, bringing the total number of deaths since last year March to 180, the Ministry of Health said Friday morning.

The Health Ministry said the man died while receiving care at our medical facility.

He was from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) which accounts for 3,438 cases since the virus was first detected in Guyana last year.

Nationally, there have been 7,780 positive cases to date and 6,826 recoveries.