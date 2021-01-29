Wanted man shot dead after attacking police with cutlass- police force

Last Updated on Friday, 29 January 2021, 17:47 by Denis Chabrol

A prime suspect in a robbery and three counts of wounding was early this morning shot dead after he allegedly attacked police with a cutlass.

Dead is 22-year old Sherwin Filley also known as Red Ants and a resident of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

Police say he was shot in his eye after he attacked them with a cutlass. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at about 1:50 AM at Ogle Sewall Road.

The Guyana Police Force says Red Ants was wanted for robbery, robbery with violence and three counts of wound committed on a 50-year old resident of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara.

Investigators say about 1:20 AM , they received information that Filley was in an abandoned shack.

Police say the door was locked inside and so they decided to force open the door and attempted to arrest Filley. He attacked the law men and one of them fired a shot that struck him to his eye.