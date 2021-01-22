LBI resident robbed of car in Mon Repos

A resident of La Bonne Intention was lashed to his neck with a handgun and robbed of his car and phone valued more than GYD$8 million.

Twenty-six year old Kevin Gildharie told police that at about 4:30 PM yesterday, he was robbed of his car and cellular phone at Mon Repos Pasture, East Coast Demerara.

He told police that an unidentified man, who was wearing a face mask, grabbed him.

Mr. Gidharie says when he tried to resist the man, he pulled out a handgun and lashed him to his neck and drove away with the car.