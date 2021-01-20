Veteran civil engineer dies

Last Updated on Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 11:00 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s architect of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, veteran Guyanese civi engineer Phillip Allsopp has diied.

He was 95 years old.

He was also patron of the Woodside Choir. Ms. Marlyn Dewar hailed him a great supporter of the choir. “Mr. Allsopp was also insisting on t he standards of the choir. He always used to bring back recordings from Wales. He always would give advice to the choir,” Ms. Dewar told Demerara Waves Online News.

Mr. Allsopp, who was also a former diplomat, was also instrumental in identifying the location of the Guyana-Brazil road.

He also contributed to the development of the Guyana-Suriname Ferry service.