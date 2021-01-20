Public Service Commission’s human resources files, milk “missing”

Last Updated on Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 16:50 by Denis Chabrol

A number of flash drives containing important human resource files about dismissals and promotions have gone “missing” the office of the Public Service Commission but there has been no sign of breakage, police said.

The theft occurred between 4:30 PM on January 18 and 7:15 AM on January 19 at the commission’s office on Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

Other information on the four flash drives included transfers, promotions, pensions qualifications, and appointments for employees of the various ministries and regions, Police added that seven Ensure milk were reported missing.

Investigators were informed that a PSC employee arrived at work observed that his desk drawer was prised opene and tumbled. Further checks were made and it was noticed that the desk drawers in four other offices were also tumbled, police said.

It was observed that a lavatory which is located on the southern side of the building, there is a glass window above the toilet which was opened, but no signs of breakage were seen on the premises.

Investigators have retrieved fingerprints and several persons were questioned as the probe continues, police said.