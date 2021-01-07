Gunmen shoot up house where Ponzi scheme boss lived

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 January 2021, 6:51 by Denis Chabrol

Unidentified gunmen last night opened fire on a house at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara where a man who ran a multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme once lived, police said.

Guyana Police Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor said no one was injured.

Authorities say the Cuban-born man, Yuri Garcia Dominguez, is yet to repay hundreds of millions of dollars to hundreds of Guyanese.

Police last night confirmed that shortly before 9 O’clock last night, there was a shooting incident at 242 Track A Coldingen, East Coast Demerara a property once occupied by Yuri Garcia Dominguez.

Police say three unidentifiable men exited a motorcar, number and make unknown, and opened fire on the building.

Mr. Garcia Dominguez no longer resides at the said location.

Mr. Garcia Dominguez and his Guyanese wife, Ateeka Ishmeal, have been charged with fraud through their unlicensed financial entity named Accelerated Capital Firm Inc (ACFI)