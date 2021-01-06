West Coast Demerara taxi driver robbed of car, other valuables

Last Updated on Wednesday, 6 January 2021, 9:48 by Denis Chabrol

Two masked bandits,, armed with handguns,, Tuesday night robbed a taxi driver of his car and other valuables totalling GYD$1.4 million, police said.

The driver, 39-year old Bhagwandin Narine of Anna Cathrina, West Coast Demerara, told police that the gunmen pretended to be passengees and asked to be transported from opposite the West Demerara Regional Hospital, Best Village to Policeman Corner, Parfaite Harmomie, West Bank Drmerara.

However, Mr. Narine told police that when he picked up the men, they were masked. “On arrival he picked up two unidentifiable male, both of whom had their faces covered with black mask from their noses downwards,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Mr. Narine said he was robbed at about 9:10 Tuesday night near a mound of sand shortly before Policeman Corner. The valubales carted off are $ 10,000.00 cash, one yellow metal wedding band value $75,000.00, one dark blue Samsung Galaxy cellular phone with sim number 678.8408 value $ 86,000.00 and one White Toyota Spacio value $1,300,000.00 total value of $ 1,471,000.00. The car bears licence number PNN 2814.

He told police that he operates from New Road Vreed-en-Hoop West Coast Demerara. He saud at about 8:30 Tuesday night he was sent to make a pickup opposite the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

“As the victim reached the Policeman corner one of the Suspect then told the Victim to stop at a heap of white sand and he complied. The suspect behind the victim then placed the victim in a vice around his neck and pointed a black handgun to his head and told him to stay quiet and he complied.

The suspect in the front passenger seat then exited the car and pointed a black handgun at his abdomen and told him if he made noise he would die,” police said.