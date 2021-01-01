Motorcyclist seriously injured in early New Year’s morning accident

Last Updated on Friday, 1 January 2021, 12:52 by Denis Chabrol

A man was hospitalised as a result of an accident on New Year’s Day, 2021.

Police say that at about 3:30 Friday morning that Daniel Austin of Joseph Pollydore (D’urban) Street, Lodge is hospitalised in a critical but stable condition.

He received injuries to his fractured right wrist, multiple laceration to the face and right side body and head trauma.

This was after he rode into a concrete object, fell on the road and was subsequently driven over by a car and dragged about 50 feet. That accident occurred on the Liliendaal Railway Embankment Road in the vicinity of the CARICOM Secretariat.

The car driver, who is from Better Hope North Squatting Area, was tested for alcohol consumption but it came back negative. He is in custody assisting with investigations.