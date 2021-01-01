Guyana records 2.5% COVID-19 deaths, 92% recoveries in 2020

Last Updated on Friday, 1 January 2021, 20:37 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana ended last year with 2.5 percent COVID-19 deaths and 92 percent recoveries, according to figures released Friday by the Ministry of Health.

Actual figures show there were 164 coronavirus-related deaths and 5,868 of the 6,348 infected persons recovered from the virus. Infected persons during last year totaled 16.5 percent of the 38,429 persons who were tested since the virus was first detected in March, 2020.

The Health Ministry said five new cases were recorded up to Old Year’s Day.

As far as the regional distribution of the cases were concerned, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has recorded 42.7 percent or 2,713 cases from March to December, 2020.

Ten people were hospitalised up to Friday, with five of them receiving intensive care. Sixteen others are quarantined at a government health facility and 301 have agreed to isolate themselves at home.

Region One (Barima-Waini) which is close to the Guyana-Venezuela border has recorded the second highest number of cases- 937. During 2020, several communities were locked down and travel severely restricted. Region Five (Mahaica-West Berbice) last year recorded the lowest with 100 cases.

The other hinterland regions also recorded low numbers- Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) recorded 549 cases, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) had 197 and Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) ended the year with 396.

President Irfaan Ali, in his New Year’s Message, said his administration was working intensely to secure vaccines to immunise Guyanese.

He says government wants to inoculate all who are willing to accept the vaccine, starting with the most vulnerable in Guyana.

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon says his coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) will continue to support all measures aimed at curbing the pandemic.