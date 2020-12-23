Two arrested in connection with seizure of variety of drugs

Last Updated on Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 21:36 by Denis Chabrol

Two Guyanese men were Wednesday arrested in Berbice after Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents seized a variety of drugs from a house.

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), James Singh said the drugs were found in a “salt bag” at a house between Number 61 and Number 72 villages.

He said the seizure included 8.5 kilogrammes of marijuana, 16.3 grams of ecstasy, 28 pills of ecstasy, 9.9 grammes of cocaine and 18.1 grammes of methamphetamine.