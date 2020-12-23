Internet Radio

Two arrested in connection with seizure of variety of drugs

Denis Chabrol in Crime, News Wednesday, 23 December 2020

The drugs that CANU said it seized from a house at Corentyne, Berbice.

Two Guyanese men were Wednesday arrested in Berbice after Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents seized a variety of drugs from a house.

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), James Singh said the drugs were found in a “salt bag” at a house between  Number 61 and Number 72 villages.

He said the seizure included 8.5 kilogrammes of marijuana, 16.3 grams of ecstasy, 28 pills of ecstasy, 9.9 grammes of cocaine and 18.1 grammes of methamphetamine.

