China Harbour Engineering agrees to spend US$9 million to fix Cheddi Jagan Int’l Airport

Last Updated on Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 21:13 by Denis Chabrol

The state-owned China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has inked an agreement with the Guyana government to fix the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at its own expense of US$9 million, the Public Works Ministry announced on Tuesday.

“The Government of Guyana is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Public Works has today entered into an Agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for additional work by CHEC at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to the amount of approximately US$9M at the sole cost of China Harbour Engineering Company,” government said in a statement.

According to government, CHEC has agreed to complete all the works by December 31, 2021.

This agreement comes after more than four years of controversy stemming from the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), while in opposition from 2015, constantly criticising the then David Granger-led administration for altering the inherited specifications and cost. CHEC has also been cited for delays, substandard works and equipment failure.

Since coming to office in August, 2020, the Irfaan Ali-led administration has been constantly badgering CHEC to complete the works to original specifications and address all other flaws. “China Harbour Engineering Company have further agreed to rectify and complete all outstanding remedial works within prescribed timelines,” government said. Under the agreement signed, CHEC has agreed to extend the airport’s boarding corridor in order to accommodate two more passenger boarding bridges.

Government said that would provide the Airport with a total of six boarding bridges capable of servicing aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Dreamliner, the AirBus and similar trans-Atlantic aircraft. Also, the agreement would see the terminal building being extended to provide accommodation for additional commercial space such as food courts and duty-free shops. “The extended building will feature a modern airport façade covering the full length of the Departure Terminal,” government said.

The Agreement was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Vladim Persaud, of the Ministry of Public Works on behalf of the Guyana government and Mr. Liu Keliang, Project Manager for and on behalf of CHEC.