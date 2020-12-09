Youths charged with rape of seven-year old girl

Last Updated on Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 5:55 by Denis Chabrol

A 15-year old boy and an 18-year old man have been charged with rape of a seven-year old girl, police said.

Police say the incident occurred at Potaro Road, Bartica on December 4.

The 15-year old was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre and the 18-year old has been remanded to the Lusignan Prison.

Bartica Magistrate Esther Sam has ordered the duo to return to court on December 31.

Police say that the two youths were charged after a probe found that at about 3 AM on December 4, the girl was discovered missing from her bedroom by her mother. Investigators say a search was conducted in the area and its surroundings during which the victim was found naked with what appears to be a mark of violence.

he was taken to the Bartica Public Hospital. Police say one of the suspects was arrested later in the morning and another was subsequently caught.