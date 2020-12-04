President Ali, former Presidents to meet on Dec 15

Last Updated on Friday, 4 December 2020, 16:48 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Friday announced that there would be a meeting of all former Presidents of Guyana on December 15.

“It will be an open-flow meeting. I think it will be an opportunity for us to continue to share ideas, generate ideas to talk about how we see Guyana’s development from our different perspectives and then to work out a model and a framework of how we engage in the future and how we have continuous contribution,” he told reporters after his announcement.

Effectively, these will be former Presidents Samuel Hinds, Bharrat Jagdeo, Donald Ramotar and David Granger.

President Ali would be chairing the meeting.

He said Mr. Granger has been invited to the summit.

Prior to Friday’s announcement, President Ali had ruled out political talks with the opposition until the government was recognized as legitimately elected at the March 2, 2020 elections.

But Ptesident Ali said the planned meeting is in keeping with an announcement in his inauguration address.